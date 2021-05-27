Cancel
Jefferson County, IA

Jefferson County Man Sentenced on Felony Sex Abuse Charges

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week a Jefferson County man was sentenced on charges resulting from a February court case. Michael Alexander Coon appeared in Jefferson County District Court and was sentenced on two convictions of child sexual abuse, each a class B felony, and one count of child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor. The charges stem from Coon’s sexual abuse of a minor girl when she was six and seven years old, beginning in 2018. He was given 25 year prison sentences for each sexual abuse count to run concurrently and two years for the child endangerment charge, resulting a 27 year sentence. He will be eligible for parole after serving 70% of the sentence, in 2040. Conditions for his parole include successful completion of the Department of Corrections Sex Offender Treatment Program, lifetime special parole for sex offenders and placement on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.

www.kciiradio.com
Iowa State
Jefferson County, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa Government
Jefferson County, IA
