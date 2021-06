Effective: 2021-05-16 01:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appanoose; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Davis; Franklin; Grundy; Hamilton; Hardin; Jasper; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Wapello; Worth; Wright Areas of Fog Central and East Early this Morning Fog continues to expand early this morning across portions of central and eastern Iowa, including the Interstate 35 corridor from the Des Moines metro area north to the Minnesota border, and the Interstate 80 corridor from the Des Moines metro east. The fog may be dense in spots with visibilities down to a half mile or less at times. Motorists are advised to prepared for visibilities changing quickly over short distances, slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles as needed, and use low beam headlights.