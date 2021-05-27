Schools Inviting Families to Take State Survey
The Iowa Department of Education (DOE) is reaching out to local families to ask that they complete an online survey called “Conditions for Learning Family Survey”. The questions, formulated by the DOE and Panorama Education, will be used to give districts feedback to identify strengths and weaknesses. Questions on the survey cover topics like ethnicity, parental involvement, attendance, discipline, building environment, bullying, staff interactions and more. The survey is available for all public school families within the KCII listening area and can be taken through May 28th.www.kciiradio.com