HERMISTON — After a one-year hiatus because of the global pandemic, members of the Hatrockhounds Gem & Mineral Society are looking forward to their annual rock and gem show. Nature’s Treasures Under Foot: Rock & Gem Show 2021 is Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for ages 60 and up and free for kids 12 and under. Safety protocols will be observed, including masks and social distancing.