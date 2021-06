Tel Aviv wants to change the face of the Mediterranean leadership and does so by aiming for control of the Eastern Mediterranean. The instrument of the Israeli government is the gas quadrumvirate, the Eastmed project with its other three geostrategic pillars Egypt, Cyprus and Greece also in order to change the face of the Mediterranean leadership. Thanks to that network of pipelines, it is the first time that Israel has created a physical link with Western Europe. But the project extends beyond Old Europe: in recent weeks Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia and North Macedonia have signed an agreement to support the EastMed gas pipeline. The agreement was reached thanks to an initiative promoted by the Athens Ministry of Energy.