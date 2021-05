Engine No. 1, an activist investment firm, unseated two board members from petroleum giant ExxonMobil at a shareholder vote yesterday, with two more still in contention, a major blow to the mega corporation, which had opposed the campaign, CNN reported. This means that climate activists will occupy, at minimum, two seats on the board, and possibly four. With 13 members on the corporation's board, this means that while these activists will still be outnumbered, they will together still control 15 percent of the board; if all four seats in contention turn out in favor of the group, then they will control 30 percent.