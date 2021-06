The greatest wealth coaches of this decade might not be people. I think in the not-too-distant future, cryptocurrencies will be unfondly remembered as teachers of the “Lesson Investors Needed Most, Whether They Wanted to Learn It Or Not.” That lesson will be humility. Investors demonstrate it when they respect what they don’t know and are cautious about what they think they do. If crypto has staying power, then I, along with all the other naysayers, will be among the humbled learning a lesson.