Device manufacturers need to rethink how to lock down IoT

There are billions of devices in homes, factories, oil wells, hospitals, cars, and thousands of other places–which means there are billions of devices to monitor and manage. AWS IoT helps customers in all industries effectively manage their device fleets, and can reliably scale to billions of devices and trillions of messages. Companies often rely on many different stakeholders, from developers to admin staff, to manage and monitor their IoT device fleets. To do so, these organizations build, deploy and administer their own custom platforms for non-technical users to interact with. While this helps manage fleet behavior and take corrective action, like troubleshooting an offline device or deploying an update before a device becomes non-compliant, these homegrown solutions require dedicated and often increasing levels of maintenance over time. This is especially true as an organization scales and adds more products to their connected device portfolio, which can result in engineering resources and time being pulled away from other higher impact priorities or innovation opportunities.