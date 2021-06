My wife and I would like to express our deepest gratitude to the Brandon House nursing home staff for their “above and beyond the call of duty” service they provided to our mom these past eight months. Mom entered Brandon House after she fell and broke two vertebrae in her lower back and became immobile. She was cared for all during the Covid epidemic and never caught the virus. Mom continually praised the staff for taking excellent care of her. We cannot thank them enough. However, we loss mom on April 27, 20 days before her 92nd birthday.