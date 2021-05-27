Cancel
Marienville, PA

Edward G. Henschel Jr.

By Haley Bauer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdward G. Henschel Jr, 90, of Marienville, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at home. He was born on November 23, 1930, in Rockville Center, NY to the late Edward G. and Natalie (Roper) Henschel. In Ed’s earlier years, he graduated from Indian Lake High School, Indian Lake, NY. After...

