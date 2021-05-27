Edward G. Henschel Jr.

Ruth Harriet Bach Emberg, 97, formerly of Washington Township, Marienville, Allison Park and Mars, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford. Born, July 29, 1923, in Swissvale, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Emily Wilson Bach. Ruth attended Seton Hill College Ruth attended Seton Hill College (vocational education), Indiana University of Pennsylvania (bachelor of science and master of science, mathematics and Pennsylvania State University where she was one of 100 Curtiss-Wright Cadettes trained in aeronautical engineering for the World War II effort. She worked for eight years as a draftsman/engineer before teaching mathematics and drafting at Washington Township School District, Kiski Area School District and Westmoreland County Community College. Ruth was the first director of WCCC’s Kiski Campus and assistant dean of Business and Technology at WCCC’s Youngwood Campus. She retired from the education system in 1981. After moving north, she worked as chief assessor for Forest County. Since 1985, she taught basket making for a number of art and education centers including Sawmill Center for the Arts, various historical societies, CCAC, University of Pittsburgh/ Bradford and Penn State/New Kensington. Ruth also owned Bachemberg Baskets, since 1986 and.