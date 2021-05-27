Up to 60% off New Balance Shoes + Free Shipping!

Nowadays, in the era of off-kilter collaborations and seemingly intentionally gaudy designer goods, the colors on a pair of sneakers appear chosen as to intentionally clash — well, at least to some eyes. In the same way moods can be assigned hues — calm and blue, anger and red, happiness and yellow — the overall aesthetic of a particular shoe elicits a response, too, and companies are carefully tweaking theirs to encourage transactions, or, at the very least, heighten the hype around a release. Collaborations between Nike and Sacai utilize nearly a dozen colors. Others rely on one tone but to a nauseating degree. For New Balance, however, gray — a hue that is historically drab — acts as a baseline and a tool for adding texture and interest.