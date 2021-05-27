Stephen King reveals how 'Lisey's Story' on Apple TV+ is his favorite tale

Writer Stephen King talks about making the "very scary" Apple TV plus series, "Lisey's Story." King's eight-part series, based on his own novel, debuts on June 4, 2021. "It's a very scary story in a lot of ways," says King. "It is scary in a supernatural way but it's also scary because there really are dangerous people out there." — "'Lisey's Story' is my favorite, it always has been," he continues. "'Lisey' is a different thing for me, it's very close to my heart. I had pneumonia, around the year 2000 And came really close to stepping out. When I came home from the hospital. My wife had cleaned out my study, and I thought to myself, I die, I'm a ghost."