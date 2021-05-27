Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalona, IA

Area Ceremonies to Honor Fallen Veterans

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal organizations are conducting events around the Memorial Day holiday to recognize servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Richmond AmVets Post #107 will hold ceremonies on Memorial Day at the Sharon Hill Cemetery’s Unknown Soldiers Monument in Kalona at 10:15 a.m. Along with the Mid-Prairie Marching Band. Those same groups will then travel to the Richmond Catholic and Public Cemeteries for services. Mid-Prairie students will assemble the Avenue of Flags at Sharon Hill Cemetery beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 28th. They will remain up through Monday.

www.kciiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
City
Kalona, IA
Kalona, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marching Band#Soldiers#The Richmond Amvets Post#Riverside Vfw Post#Cub Scout#The Post Honor Guard#St Stanislaus Cemeteries#Richmond Catholic#Ceremonies#Memorial Day Services#Riverside Public Cemetery#Sharon Hill Cemetery#Prayer#Auxiliary Color Bearers#Flags#Wellman Cemetery#St Vincent#Students#Girl Scout Presentations#Mt Olivet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County Residents Encouraged to Donate Blood

The largest need for blood donations is typically the summer when schools that host blood drives are out of session, and the need is especially apparent during the current pandemic. Impact Life, formerly known as the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, lost around 32,000 units of blood in 2020 due...
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Halcyon House Washington Page (5/17/21) Kidzfest

On today’s program we’re talking with Washington County Hospital and Clinics Special Events Coordinator Greta Clemons about Kidzfest: Hiking to Health happening this Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington’s Central Park. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Joseph Eugene Triplett

A private Mass of the Resurrection for 86-year-old Joseph Eugene Triplett of Washington will be held at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, May 19th at St. James Catholic Church in Washington. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook page. Calling hours will begin at noon on Tuesday, May 18th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. and a Rosary at 4:30. Mask usage and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Interment with military honors will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for St. James Catholic Church, Hospice of Washington County or the Halcyon House Good Samaritan Fund.
Riverside, IAkciiradio.com

Riverside City Cleanup Saturday

Residents of Riverside can get rid of unwanted items Saturday during citywide cleanup. There will be volunteers who are able to pick up items curbside but city officials would like the majority of residents to use the drop off location on River Street, by entering the one way south on Ella Street off of Highway 22 and then west onto River. No regular trash or toxic items will be accepted. There is a $10 disposal fee for appliances that must be paid at City Hall prior to the event and a receipt will be provided to give to Johnson County Refuse on the day of the event. There is a limit of four tires per household. If you need help picking up your items or have any other questions contact City Hall at 319-648-3501.
kciiradio.com

Kidzfest Returning to Downtown Washington Next Week

After a virtual program last year, Washington County Hospital and Clinics’ Kidzfest returns to Washington’s Central Park with the theme “Hiking to Health.”. Families can enjoy free activities and learn about health and safety tips, with over 25 booths featuring local businesses and organizations, food vendors, an obstacle course, pony rides, prize drawings and more. WCHC Special Events Coordinator Greta Clemons says the booths will be further spread out to allow for social distancing, with hand sanitizer and hand washing stations provided throughout the park, and face masks strongly encouraged, “There’ll be some fun entertainment this year, which is going to be different from last year. But we will have more of a strolling entertainment aspect of people walking around or just sitting around playing, or we also have a guy walking around doing juggling and plate spinning and balloon animals, things like that.”
Kalona, IAthenews-ia.com

Rotary Celebrates Teacher Appreciation

In recognition of teacher National Teacher Appreciation week, Kalona Rotary Club members decorated plants to give to their favorite educator at the club’s meeting in the Kalona City Park outdoor shelter on May 4. President Katie Miller led the club in demonstrating their flower crafts. Working on the flower craft were Dave Hochstetler, Larry Swartzendruber, Mike Brenneman and Dan Bontrager. Currently, the Rotary Club meets in the open south shelter at Kalona City Park at noon on Tuesdays. Meal is catered by Ila Miller.
kciiradio.com

Annual Washington Tree Giveaway at County Fairgrounds Saturday

Granny smith apple, persimmon, and eastern white pine are just a few of the species being offered at the Washington Tree Committee’s annual free tree giveaway this Saturday. The event is being held for the second year at the Washington County Fairgrounds to allow social distancing amid the pandemic, and the public is asked to enter only from the campground road on the southeast corner of the fairground. Committee member Andy Dahl says 170 trees will be distributed for those who want to plant them, “We’ve got 15 species of trees so one of the things that we really want to push is diversity so we don’t have the same problem we had with Dutch Elm disease or more recently Emerald Ash Borer. So the more different kinds of trees you have, the less likely you’ll lose a bunch to some pest. So we try to get something for everyone.”
kciiradio.com

Community Event-Filled Mother’s Day Weekend in Washington

The city of Washington was packed with events this past weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day or spend time with other loved ones. The weekend teed off with Main Street Washington’s Main Street Masters: Putt Putt Tournament around the downtown square Friday night, and continued with the 13th annual Demon Dash Fun Run hosted by the Washington Community School District and YMCA of Washington County Saturday morning. Then came the inaugural spring edition of the Washington Chamber of Commerce’s craft fair, which brought visitors near and far to enjoy over 80 vendor booths, Mother’s Day kids crafts, and a mother-daughter fashion show at Central Park. The weather held up until Saturday afternoon when the rain came and cancelled the Corn Country Cruisers event in the downtown square. Upcoming events to look forward to in the city of Washington include the start of the farmer’s market season on May 20th, and Washington County Hospital and Clinics’ Kidzfest in Central Park on May 21st.
Riverside, IAthenews-ia.com

Riverside talks community center, birthstone relocation

The Riverside city council heard progress updates for two major projects during their meeting on Monday, May 3. The first was an update on the city’s community center, poised to be constructed on city property adjacent to the nearby school. Tad Morrow from Carl A. Nelson and Company presented on...