Area Ceremonies to Honor Fallen Veterans
Local organizations are conducting events around the Memorial Day holiday to recognize servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Richmond AmVets Post #107 will hold ceremonies on Memorial Day at the Sharon Hill Cemetery’s Unknown Soldiers Monument in Kalona at 10:15 a.m. Along with the Mid-Prairie Marching Band. Those same groups will then travel to the Richmond Catholic and Public Cemeteries for services. Mid-Prairie students will assemble the Avenue of Flags at Sharon Hill Cemetery beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 28th. They will remain up through Monday.www.kciiradio.com