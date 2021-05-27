Rep. Miller-Meeks Comments on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act Signed into Law

President Joe Biden recently signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, which was passed with 62 House Republicans in opposition and one Republican opposed in the Senate. This bill addresses hate crimes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on the increase in violence against Asian Americans. Representative for Iowa’s 2nd District Mariannette Miller-Meeks voted in favor of what she says is a very strong, bipartisan piece of legislation, “And I think it’s important that we have a message that hate crimes cannot be tolerated, that we welcome the diversity in thought, in appearance, and that we want that diversity that it brings to make us stronger. As a nation of immigrants, and legal immigrants, we have all benefited.”