Washington County, IA

Local Unemployment Decreases in April

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnemployment decreased this April across the KCII-listening area. Washington County’s unemployment rate decreased from 4.8% in March to 3.2% in April, according to Iowa Workforce Development. Louisa County saw the largest decrease in percentage points in the last month from 5.1% to 3.5%. For other surrounding counties, Johnson saw 3.4% unemployment, Iowa was at 3.6%, Henry had 3.7%, and Jefferson and Keokuk were at 3.8%. Statewide, the unemployment rate ticked up from 3.7% in March to 3.8% in April, and nationally the percentage also increased slightly from 6 to 6.1%. In April of 2020 Washington County had 8.3% unemployment.

