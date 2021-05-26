newsbreak-logo
Levitate Music Festival returning this summer

Barnstable Patriot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat news for area music fans: with COVID restrictions soon to be lifted, the Levitate Music and Arts Festival is coming back this summer after all. A scaled-down version of the annual event will take place Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds, featuring regional and local acts, artisan and craft vendors and area food trucks.

