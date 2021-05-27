10 Biggest ‘Africa to the World’ Moments in Music

‘Africa to the world’ and ‘Afrobeats to the world,’ these are sentences that have been said several times in reference to records and milestones made by African acts that serve to push African music forward. While it is a phrase used commonly it is also one that carries a lot of historical weight, spotlighting the journey sounds from the continent have made before travelling round the world. In honour of Africa Day, the 25th of August, here are 10 of the biggest moments in music that highlight the ‘Africa to the world’ saying.