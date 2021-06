KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali has announced that a portion of civil servants’ allowances will be sent towards the effort of fighting Covid-19. The deductions from the fixed entertainment allowance (ITK) will be 50 per cent for those in the highest Jusa A, 20 per cent for those in Jusa B, 10 per cent from those in Jusa C, and 5 per cent for those from Grades 56 to 44.