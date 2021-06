PnB Rock looks like he's just about ready to make a big splash with his upcoming studio album, titled To Be Honest, this summer. In the midst of his issues with his record label, the Philadelphia native has shared some of his new music, thanking fans for supporting him throughout the messiness. With more bops on the way, the 29-year-old just released a new music video for his latest single "Forever Never" featuring Swae Lee and Pink Sweat$.