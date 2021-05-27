Cancel
Presidential Election

The GOP's four camps on a Trump 2024 campaign

By OLIVIA BEAVERS
POLITICO
 5 days ago

MAKING THEM DANCE: Republicans with high hopes that their party might be able to ride Donald Trump’s voter base to victory next year without all the chaos that accompanies the former president himself might be out of luck. Trump is confiding in allies that he intends to run again in...

Congress & CourtsCBS News

Biden to meet with GOP Senator Shelley Moore Capito to discuss infrastructure deal

Washington — President Biden will meet Wednesday with Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the leader of a group of Republican senators aiming to craft a deal with the president on legislation focused on revamping the nation's physical infrastructure. The meeting comes after Capito and her colleagues introduced a counteroffer on infrastructure last week amounting to nearly $1 trillion, which is still significantly less than Mr. Biden's $1.7 trillion proposal.
U.S. PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Republicans are pushing country toward disaster

Just because Joe Biden won the Presidency and the Democrats control the House and the Senate (by a whisker and the votes of VP Kamala Harris, when necessary), does not mean that Trump's and his minions' threat to our Democracy is over. Biden's speech to Congress may be optimistic. The Republicans universally neither applauded nor stood up when the President set forth the outlines of his American Rescue Plan. As Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said, his focus is 100% on stopping the Biden administration, just like his desire to make Obama a “one-term President.”
Presidential ElectionVanity Fair

Democrats Are Running Out of Time to Stop the GOP From Shredding Voting Rights

Say this for the Republicans: They can hear the clock ticking. Though Donald Trump has refused to move on from the 2020 election, his party quickly pivoted from attempting to overturn his loss last year to working to prevent any such loss from happening in future elections. With the 2022 midterms and the 2024 general in mind, the GOP has been on a monthslong sprint to enact restrictive voting laws in states across the country, among other dangerous, democracy-imperiling efforts to tilt the system in their favor. While the disenfranchisement campaign isn’t guaranteed to work, it raises the uneasy prospect of significant GOP gains next year—and a whole host of unsavory possibilities that would arise from a majority led by Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Democrats' bipartisan prayers are going unanswered

Confession: I'm starting to worry that in the face of challenges to our democracy, some Democrats on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue aren't fully facing the reality of the current moment. Because from where I'm sitting, the general game plan — from infrastructure spending to protecting our very democracy — seems to be "hope our opponents realize that what they're doing is wrong."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Will Trump run again in 2024?

Will former President Donald Trump run again in 2024? In this latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains how Trump’s hold on the Republican Party would likely pave his way forward to the 2024 nomination, if he runs.
POTUSWashington Post

The Trump administration’s war on the truth must not repeat

OVER THE past month, several disclosures involving President Donald Trump’s Justice Department have underscored the previous administration’s hostility toward transparency, the media and, indeed, the truth. The Post revealed last month that the Justice Department last year obtained a secret warrant for the communications records of three Post national security...
Presidential Electionleadstories.com

Fact Check: Donald Trump CANNOT Be Returned To The Presidency Until 2025

Could Joe Biden be legally ousted from the White House and Donald Trump returned to the presidency before the next election if fraud were found to have put Biden there? No, that's not true: A sitting U.S. president can only be removed through impeachment under Section 4 of Article Two of the U.S. Constitution, death or a declaration of disability as provided by the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. There is no legal scenario where Trump would become president again if Biden is removed, according to a constitutional law scholar. The "quo warranto" process that some Trump supporters claim could be used to replace Biden with Trump is not applicable, the scholar told Lead Stories.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Trump endorses Martha McSally for Senate in Arizona

President Trump on Wednesday threw his support behind GOP Rep. Martha McSally’s run for Senate in Arizona. Mr. Trump stayed on the sidelines during the hard-fought Republican primary in which Ms. McSally on Tuesday bested two opponents who were closely allied with the president. “Martha McSally is an extraordinary woman....
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Time For Choosing For Democratic Senators

In October 1964, Ronald Reagan gave a speech on behalf of Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater, the right-wing extremist nominee of the Republican Party, known as the “a time for choosing” speech. Barry Goldwater went on to lose the election by one of the largest margins in history. I hate to...