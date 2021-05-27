The GOP's four camps on a Trump 2024 campaign

Say this for the Republicans: They can hear the clock ticking. Though Donald Trump has refused to move on from the 2020 election, his party quickly pivoted from attempting to overturn his loss last year to working to prevent any such loss from happening in future elections. With the 2022 midterms and the 2024 general in mind, the GOP has been on a monthslong sprint to enact restrictive voting laws in states across the country, among other dangerous, democracy-imperiling efforts to tilt the system in their favor. While the disenfranchisement campaign isn’t guaranteed to work, it raises the uneasy prospect of significant GOP gains next year—and a whole host of unsavory possibilities that would arise from a majority led by Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.