Khairy clarifies RM70m not solely for JKJAV website but ‘ceiling’ that includes other systems on Covid immunisation programme

NEW DELHI: The Government of India on Tuesday clarified that mixing of COVID-19 vaccines is not protocol yet and asserted there is no change in the schedule of two-dose vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. Briefing a press on Covid and vaccination-related updates in the country, Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) and Member (Health) in NITI Aayog, Dr Vinod K Paul, said "We have heard that, it is being said that now only one dose of Covishield would be given. I would like to clarify that only two doses of Covishield are scheduled in India. After the first Covishield dose is administered, the second dose will be given after 12 weeks. There is no change. Covaxin also has two doses' schedule, second dose to be administered in 4-6 weeks," he said. "Second thing which has come is the mixing of the vaccine. Mixing of vaccine is not the protocol yet, the same vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) to be administered for both doses. Stick to the SOP," he added.