Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Khairy clarifies RM70m not solely for JKJAV website but ‘ceiling’ that includes other systems on Covid immunisation programme

By MelodyInter
melodyinter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The much touted RM70 million is not the actual amount the government spent on developing the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) website, federal minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today. The science, technology and innovation minister who is also in charge of coordinating the...

melodyinter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khairy Jamaluddin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ministry Of Health#Application Development#Health Systems#Management Systems#Technology Development#Jkjav#The National#Nip#The Health Ministry#Malaysians#Aztrazeneca#Vaccination Date#Call Centres#Vaccination Reminders#Online News#Google Maps Services#Surveillance#Supply#Kuala Lumpur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Worldgalencentre.org

Business Travellers May Get Private Covid-19 Vaccination: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The government is considering a private Covid-19 vaccination programme for business travellers who frequently go abroad, Khairy Jamaluddin said today. The vaccine minister said however that the rollout date for this model, along with the public-private partnership (PPP) vaccination programme for businesses, has not been decided yet as the government’s priority is on the phased National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) that currently targets high-risk individuals.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Premises listed under 'HIDE' not Covid-19 clusters, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (May 8): All premises and locations listed under the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) early warning system are not confirmed Covid-19 clusters, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. However, these premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions are...
Worldmelodyinter.com

Khairy eyeing 150,000 Covid-19 shots daily once vaccine deliveries pick up from June

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Khairy Jamaluddin said he is targeting for Malaysia to administer up to 150,000 Covid-19 vaccinations per day once the vaccines start arriving in larger shipments next month. The coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) said the Health Ministry has also secured another...
Worldgalencentre.org

Penang Got Scammed Over Covid-19 Vaccine ‘Donation’: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — A private company’s offer to purportedly donate two million doses of Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine to the Penang state government was not backed up by the vaccine developer in China, Khairy Jamaluddin said today. The vaccine minister said upon verification with Sinovac Biotech Ltd, he was...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

The COVID honor system | Sheneman

As mask mandates start to lift — in states that bothered to issue them — we the people are about to be subject to a science experiment of sorts. The new Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, confusing as they are, say that if you’ve been fully vaccinated you can go mask-less in most situations. The notion of a vaccine passport causes certain sections of the population, some of whom believe Tom Hanks is a pedophile, to scream of fascism, so it looks like we’re going to be on the honor system. What could possibly go wrong?
Worldsays.com

Khairy: 1,000 GP Clinics Will Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccines By End Of June

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for our latest stories and breaking news. Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said 1,000 general practitioner (GP) clinics will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines by 30 June. In a press conference yesterday, 30 May, the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister said the nation...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Only 2,467 GPs apply for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, says Khairy

PUTRAJAYA (May 31): Only 2,467 general practitioners (GPs) have applied to be involved in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said its Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. He said although there were about 7,000 GPs in the country, not all were able to participate in the vaccination programme as some did not...
Sciencekeralakaumudi.com

Mixing of COVID-19 vaccines not protocol yet, clarifies Centre

NEW DELHI: The Government of India on Tuesday clarified that mixing of COVID-19 vaccines is not protocol yet and asserted there is no change in the schedule of two-dose vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. Briefing a press on Covid and vaccination-related updates in the country, Chair of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) and Member (Health) in NITI Aayog, Dr Vinod K Paul, said "We have heard that, it is being said that now only one dose of Covishield would be given. I would like to clarify that only two doses of Covishield are scheduled in India. After the first Covishield dose is administered, the second dose will be given after 12 weeks. There is no change. Covaxin also has two doses' schedule, second dose to be administered in 4-6 weeks," he said. "Second thing which has come is the mixing of the vaccine. Mixing of vaccine is not the protocol yet, the same vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin) to be administered for both doses. Stick to the SOP," he added.
Pharmaceuticalstheedgemarkets.com

18% of Malaysians to benefit from Sinovac vaccine, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (June 2): Some 18% of Malaysia’s population will benefit from the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, which is approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. “This global recognition is a boost of confidence as our 12 million doses supply of Sinovac...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says This One Place Needs to Lock Down Immediately

Months after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout first started, officials have begun to breathe a collective sigh of relief as infection rates, hospitalization, and deaths continue to drop. And while these lower figures have made officials comfortable easing or removing local health precautions in some areas, some places are still struggling with surging case numbers. In fact, one place has chief White House COVID adviser, Anthony Fauci, MD, so concerned that he believes it needs to lock down again immediately. Read on to see which area he thinks needs to roll back its reopening.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Khairy: All states allowed to procure their own vaccines but NPRA approval a must

KUALA LUMPUR (May 18): All states in Malaysia are allowed to undertake their own vaccine supply purchases, provided that the vaccines must first be approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA), said Coordinating Minister for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, in a statement today. Khairy, who is also...