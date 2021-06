KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The government is considering a private Covid-19 vaccination programme for business travellers who frequently go abroad, Khairy Jamaluddin said today. The vaccine minister said however that the rollout date for this model, along with the public-private partnership (PPP) vaccination programme for businesses, has not been decided yet as the government’s priority is on the phased National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) that currently targets high-risk individuals.