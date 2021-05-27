Which shows are scheduled when theatres reopen?

American Cinematheque announced on Wednesday that the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica will reopen on June 10, also teasing a new partnership with the Los Feliz 3. Marking the special occasion of the Aero’s reopening is a special advance screening of In the Heights, Jon M. Chu’s anticipated adaptation of the stage musical created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, which opens in theaters nationwide the following day. On June 14, the Aero will have Edgar Wright’s debut documentary, The Sparks Brothers, on your favorite band’s favorite band, fronted by Ron and Russell Mael. Then, throughout the rest of the month, the American Cinematheque will continue to celebrate the return of the theatrical experience with special 70mm screenings of classics such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Vertigo and Lawrence of Arabia, as well as contemporary large-format films, including Tenet and The Master.