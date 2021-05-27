Which shows are scheduled when theatres reopen?
2020 has been a lousy year for theatre. While there have been a few socially distanced performances, most venues had to remain closed for most of the year during lockdowns. The future of UK theatre has become uncertain. But it’s not all doom and gloom – many theatres are optimistic about reopening in 2021. With Covid-19 vaccines rolling out across the country, theatres have started planning shows to open in the new year, dependent on the restrictions.www.pensiontimes.co.uk