Improv Arlington presents Craig Robinson

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Craig Robinson is arguably best known for his role as acerbic Dunder-Mifflin employee Darryl Philbin on NBC’s Emmy-winning The Office. Regardless of what role you know him from, he is definitely a world away from his original career intentions. Before deciding to pursue his comedy career full time, Robinson was a K-8 teacher in the Chicago Public School System. He earned his undergraduate degree from Illinois State University and his Masters of Education from St. Xavier University. It was while he was studying education in Chicago that he also discovered his love of acting and comedy when he joined the famed Second City Theatre.

TV & Videosculturemap.com

Improv Addison presents Ron White

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, White has established himself as a star in his own right.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Improv Houston presents Ali Siddiq

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ali Siddiq speaks comedy. Based in Houston, Siddiq has traveled the comedy circuit for over 15 years using wit, thought-provoking punch lines, life experiences, and perfect comedic timing to engage diverse racial economic and cultural audiences through standup as a headliner and through multiple other mediums as a writer, producer, and host.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

LO2 Presents offers comedy/improv show at Ute Pass Cultural Center

On the heels of pandemic restrictions easing, Shane Cornell presents the first 2021 Lo2 performance this week. “We starting to get fired up,” he said. Before COVID, Cornell, founder of LO2 Presents, brought live music to Woodland Park, with rock and country bands on the grounds of the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The concerts were fundraisers for organizations that help neglected and abused children.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Arlington 90th Anniversary Celebration

At last, the full range of Metropolitan Cinemas are open again and ready to receive visitors in full compliance with all current safety considerations. While the Fiesta 5, the Metro 4, and Camino Real locations have been operating, and the Fairview Cinema came back on May 14, it’s the reopening of The Arlington Theatre on May 21 that’s this week’s big news. The Corwins are going all-out to celebrate the theatre’s 90th anniversary and show their appreciation for Santa Barbara moviegoers by offering amazing deals from May 21 through May 23.
Books & Literaturevisitdallas.com

What If...? by Cynthia Grace Robinson

In WHAT IF…? by Cynthia G. Robinson, a young woman's need to fight for justice unleashes her mother's fears for her child's life. Directed by Mary E. Hodges (Slave Play, Broadway) and starring Tony Award Winner Tonya Pinkins.
Pasadena, TXComicBook

Romy Walthall, Face/Off and X-Files Actress, Dies at 57

Romy Walthall, a character actress known for appearances in Face/Off and other notable titles, passed away. Variety first reported the news, after her son actor and director Morgan Krantz (In the Dark) confirmed it to the trade. Born in Pasadena, Texas in 1963, Walthall was just 57 at the time of her death which occurred earlier this month on May 19 in Los Angeles after what the outlet reports was "sudden cardiac arrest." She is survived by her mother, sister and three children who held a memorial in her honor last week. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loves ones during this time.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Soap Actor Robert Hogan Dead at 87

Veteran actor Robert Hogan has died at the age of 87. He passed away at his home in Maine on May 27, 2021, due to complications from pneumonia. Although he also appeared on stage and screen, the talented performer is best known for his work in television appearing in over 100 different series like OPERATION PETTICOAT, PEYTON PLACE, MURDER SHE WROTE, LAW & ORDER, and THE WIRE.
Detroit, MIHipHopDX.com

Jeezy Calls Out Detroit Promoters Over Event Doomed From The Start

DETROIT, MI – Jeezy appeared at an Occupy The Corner bike giveaway over the holiday weekend in Detroit, but fans are disappointed that the Snowman didn’t end up performing as they expected. The Atlanta native took to social media on Sunday (May 30) to clear up the confusion and put...
Is NCIS on tonight, Tuesday, June 1?

Tuesday nights are all about our favorite TV crime dramas, kicking off the night with NCIS. Is there a new episode on tonight, Tuesday, June 1?. NCIS Season 18 has kicked off our Tuesday nights since the fall. It has certainly been an on-off schedule, though. Being confused if there’s a new episode on or not is totally understandable.
Texas StateFox News

Texas rapper Lil Loaded dies at age 20

Texas rapper Lil Loaded, who earned viral success with the 2019 single "6locc 6a6y," has died at age 20. The rapper, whose legal name was Dashawn Robertson, died Monday, according to the Dallas County medical examiner’s office. His cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, the Dallas Morning News reported.
'Mayberry R.F.D.' Actress Arlene Golonka Dies at 85

According to close friends, longtime stage, film, and TV actress Arlene Golonka, best remembered for her time on two series set in the idyllic, fictional town of Mayberry, died Monday. She was 85. Born January 23, 1936, in Chicago, the bubbly blonde with impeccable comedic timing got her start on...
DC Young Fly knocks out heckler (video)

“85 South Show” comedian and “Wild ‘N Out” star DC Young Fly takes his comedy seriously and won’t tolerate disrespect while he’s performing. The Atlanta funnyman apparently knocked someone out during his performance in Oakland, California, over the weekend and turned to Instagram to set the record straight. “I’m from...