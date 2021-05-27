Community still feels impact of Floyd's murder, related events a year later

Based, in part, on Father James Martin’s bestselling book “Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity,” Evan Mascagni and Shannon Post’s compassionate documentary “Building a Bridge” use Martin as an entry point into a larger discourse surrounding the relationship between the Catholic Church and the LGBTQ+ community. Mainly tracking Martin’s packed schedule, as he moves from interview to lecture to book signing, accruing equal parts admiration and scorn from various sects of the Church, Mascagni and Post’s film borders on the hagiographic. Yet, it interrogates the narrow scope of Martin’s position and the Church as a whole, just enough to complicate the idea of what such a bridge between these two communities might look like. In all, “Building a Bridge” is an engrossing dive into the complicated negotiations between the two opposing communities.