Jesus said: “This is my commandment: love one another as I love you. No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends” (John 15: 12-13). Established in 1868, Memorial Day was a day to honor the fallen soldiers of the just concluded Civil War. But through the years of conflicts and wars that followed, it has grown to become a solemn recognition of all of our nation’s war dead and the high price of our freedoms. We recognize and remember these persons of character and courage, who in service to God and country, willingly put their lives at risk.