Summer intensives have long served as extended audition periods for trainee and second company positions, allowing pre-professional dancers a chance to prove themselves and to get to know artistic staff. But compared to pre-COVID years, limited enrollment at summer programs for 2021 has left many graduating students struggling to find a place to go and anxious about their future. With organizations stretching to accommodate dancers without compromising health and safety protocols, and students struggling with limited opportunities to be seen in person, how can pre-professionals best position themselves to audition for the junior ranks?