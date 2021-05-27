Cancel
Man with ties to Boone is sentenced to 25 years for production and possession of child pornography

By Lia Bantavani/U.S. Attorney’s Office
wataugaonline.com
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – William Jon Patric Ebert, 60, of Purlear, N.C. was sentenced on Tuesday to 25 years prison for production and possession of child pornography, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney presided over the sentencing hearing and ordered Ebert to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison. A federal jury convicted Ebert on July 17, 2020, following a two-day trial.

wataugaonline.com
