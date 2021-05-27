Congo volcano evacuation: Lava underneath city as experts warn SECOND eruption to strike

Mount Nyiragongo in Congo erupted suddenly Saturday night, turning the sky a fiery red, sending lava spilling down its sides and threatening the major city of Goma. Overnight, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the region reported during a reconnaissance flight that the lava didn't appear to be flowing toward Goma, a city of nearly 2 million on the edge of Lake Kivu. But still, thousands evacuated — many across the border into Rwanda — remembering the widespread devastation that the last eruption in 2002 caused, when reports of the death toll ranged into the hundreds and tens of thousands of homes were lost.