Congo volcano evacuation: Lava underneath city as experts warn SECOND eruption to strike

By thegirlsun
thegirlsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday evening, Mount Nyiragongo in the Democratic Republic of Congo erupted and killed 31 people, with at least 40 people still missing. Molten lava cascaded downhill towards the city of Goma, which is home to some two million people. The eruption over the weekend destroyed 17 villages and ruined thousands of homes, with the lava stopping only 300 metres away from the capital’s airport.

www.thegirlsun.com
