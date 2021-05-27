7 must-read books about Covid-19

The surge in COVID-19 cases in India and Brazil highlights the need to improve vaccine manufacturing capacity and investment in public health at the local level. The impact of mass vaccination against COVID-19, with over one billion vaccine doses now administered worldwide, can already be felt in some countries, including Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States, where almost 50% of the total population has received at least one vaccine dose and cases have dropped in recent weeks. Alarmingly, the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down elsewhere—global COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks of April were higher than COVID-19 cases in the first six months of the pandemic, driven largely by surges in Brazil and India. The infection rates in these countries are at least partially due to low vaccination rates and the emergence of new, potentially more-transmissible, SARS-CoV-2 variants. Although high-income countries have provided aid to India, including shipments of personal protective equipment and oxygen, the dire situation in Brazil and India exposes both the importance of national leadership and the need for global assistance in the long term to improve local public-health infrastructure.