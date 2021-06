Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Ursula tells the journey of Nadia, a 7-year-old, separated from her mother after seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. As Nadia waits for her asylum to be processed, she reflects on the difficulties she is leaving behind in Honduras and the new reality she is facing. Original music from Armando Monsivais will take audiences into Nadia’s mind as she tries to make sense of all that is happening around her.