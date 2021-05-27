Anti-microbial touchpoints for better safety

America’s rising vaccination numbers have helped Drop, a rewards app, add a new section to its playbook for acquiring customers. Since launching April 2, the company’s recent #DropCovid initiative gave new customers up to $50 in credit for getting vaccinated and proving it (with a picture of them getting the vaccine or of the sticker they received for doing so) by June 30th. The app has seen 15,000 users redeem such Covid codes and is on track to meet its goal of 20,000 by June, according to Drop’s CRO Paul Crowe. So far, 75% of the redeemed codes are new users — that’s a little over 11,000 new user names, phone numbers, and email addresses.