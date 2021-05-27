Cancel
Anti-microbial touchpoints for better safety

airmedandrescue.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning in the third quarter of 2021, Astronics’ EmPower® in-seat power systems Outlet Units will be produced and available as anti-microbial products using new technology to create an anti-microbial formulation. This includes the EmPower® system 110VAC, Type A USB, Type C USB, and all combination Outlet Units. It is expected that all EmPower system Outlet Units will be produced with this new anti-microbial formulation by early 2022.

www.airmedandrescue.com
