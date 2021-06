PJ Mikulca's low gross round of 76 topped a field of 78 golfers during Mountain Valley Senior Golf League play Tuesday on the Valley Course. Low net flight winners and runner-ups were: Ed Lorimer (69) and Ed Logan (71) in Flight A; Ed Negra (73) and Fran Zalusky (75) in Flight B; Bill Magdeburg (73) and Wally Palubinsky (76) in Flight C; Tom Lagan (72)and Tom Flamini (75) in Flight D; and Joe Kalista (71) and Leon Fite (76) in Flight E.