Fireball Spotted Over Maryland Tuesday May 25: Video

WEATHER STORY: A large high pressure system has taken up residency over the Upper Midwest. It is heating us up by allowing in extra incoming solar radiation. The spin of the high is also drawing southern air up to our region. Plus, air sinking in a high warms up to the tune of 5.5 degrees F per thousand feet. Those factors combined will keep us warmer than normal for inland areas for a few more days. However, Lake Superior will make it cooler by the lake. Despite the high, a small low will ride up and over. That will create a 30-50% chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday. Some storms could be localized but strong. Humidity levels will remain low for much of the region. Minnesota faces Near Critical Fired Conditions according to the National Weather Service. Check the map above to see where the fire threat is greatest. Also, check the slide show above for the short term forecast.