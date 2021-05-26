Cancel
Maryland State

Fireball Spotted Over Maryland Tuesday May 25: Video

justinweather.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly before 10 PM on Tuesday May 25 2021, a large fireball streaked across the sky of the Mid Atlantic US. This was centered over Maryland and captured by various cameras. Thanks to Mike Hankey, his All Sky Cam network, and the American Meteor Society for enhancing the documentation of the event.

