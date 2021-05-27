Five new albums + EPs to listen to this week

Koreless is putting out his first full-length on July 9th, 2021. Agor, translates to "open" in Welsh. The new record from the Bangor-raised Welsh artist fans out over ten tracks, and will arrive via Young. The LP follows various releases Koreless has put out through the label over the years, including the 2021 Black Rainbow/Moonlight EP. A new music video for the record's single "Joy Squad" has also arrived today. The cut has already received support from Caribou, Jamie xx and TNGHT, who featured the track in their BBC Radio1 Essential Mixes. Producing Agor was a process that spanned over five years. "I work very quickly actually, but I'm also very thorough, and find it hard to leave stones unturned," Koreless explains. "Some of the tracks on this album have been through hundreds of iterations. Getting from the start to the end of the track is such a twisted journey for me. I'm talking about spending 15 hours a day, seven days a week over a period of years." Koreless, AKA Lewis Roberts, recently remixed Caribou's "Never Come Back," as part of a remix album based off Caribou's 2020 LP, Suddenly. Watch the music video for "Joy Squad."