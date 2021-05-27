Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Klyde Warren Park presents Robert Earl Keen in concert

culturemap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Klyde Warren Park will present a night of music under the stars with Robert Earl Keen and special guest Devon Gilfillian. The concert will include socially distanced circles of six with garden-chair seating, Mi Cocina bars offering frozen margaritas and other beverages, complimentary dinner from Klyde Warren Park’s food trucks, a photo booth, vendors, and other festivities.

dallas.culturemap.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Earl Keen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trucks#Photo Booth#Complimentary Dinner#Vendors#Stars#Beverages#Mi Cocina Bars#Garden Chair Seating#Frozen Margaritas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Small BusinessPosted by
K92.3

How Robert Earl Keen Kept His Band Paid During the Pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020, country stars were suddenly faced with a series of unexpected decisions to make regarding their band and crew. With tour schedules scrapped, many artists could no long afford to keep their employees on the payroll. But Robert Earl Keen says that,...
Bertram, TXThe Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Robert Earl Keen and others help reopen Globe Theatre

Concerts are making a comeback at the historic Globe Theatre, 132 W. Vaughan St. in Bertram. New owners Emily and JesseLee Jones are inviting music lovers to attend a three-night-long grand reopening event June 4-6. Built in 1935, the Globe showed feature films until 1985. In 2016,the theater was reimagined by Zach Hamilton, who later turned over the operation to his sister, Emily Jones, to pursue other career endeavors.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Robert Earl Keen Celebrates Two Years Of ‘Americana Podcast: The 51st State’

Americana Podcast: The 51st State — a member of the American Songwriter Podcast Network — celebrates its second anniversary with a new interview featuring Brent Cobb and by passing 207k downloads. On this special episode of the podcast, host Robert Earl Keen and Cobb discuss songwriting, Cobb’s past releases, and...
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

“Beyond Jazz” Concert in Lewis Park

Bring your picnic baskets, blankets, and lawn chairs to a relaxing evening of music at the Beyond Jazz concert, performed by members of the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival and hosted by the Warwick Historical Society (WHS) on Sun., June 6 at 5 p.m. in Lewis Park between High St. and Church St. in the Village of Warwick.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

Keene Parks and Recreation to offer free concerts this summer

Keene Parks and Recreation is offering free outdoor concerts this summer on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the Central Square common in downtown Keene. The public is invited to bring a lawn chair and listen to the music. The schedule is as follows:. July 7: Walt Sayre...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Quin McIntosh releases debut single, ‘Robert Earl Keen’

Razor-sharp singer/songwriter Quin McIntosh of St. Louis, Mo delivers his first single ‘Robert Earl Keen’ produced by the esteemed Sam Golden (Brothers Lazaroff). ‘Robert Earl Keen’ is a beautiful slice of life that feels like a three-minute walk through the clouds with your dad & the music that brings you together. The song is a rich, heartfelt account that will tug on the heartstrings of anyone.
Waco, TXgratefulweb.com

Robert Earl Keen Announces "Feelin' Good Again Tour 2021"

Robert Earl Keen announced today the first leg of his Feelin' Good Again Tour 2021. The shows begin on June 3 in Waco, Texas, with more dates to be announced soon. Tickets for the Feelin’ Good Again Tour 2021 are available for purchase on Friday, June 4, at 10 AM CST at robertearlkeen.com.
Orange County, CAsmobserved.com

OC Parks Presents the 2021 Summer Concert Series AND Sunset Cinema Film Series

If you like to head to the OC for the weekend, The County of Orange and OC Parks are pleased to present the 2021 OC Parks Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema film series and announce details for the June and July dates. Details for the August and September dates will be announced soon. All events will include free parking with food and drink available for purchase. Spend summer evenings in a family-friendly environment with free live music and movie screenings at parks across Orange County.
Austin, TXculturemap.com

The Austin Symphony presents Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. The Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park will feature different musical ensembles presented by the Austin Symphony Orchestra. In its eighteenth summer season, these informal concerts allow Austinites to...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Master Chorale to present jazz concert Friday at Town Square

The Grand Forks Master Chorale will present an upbeat performance of jazz music at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4 at Town Square. The event, titled “Jazz on the Square,” will feature contemporary pop-jazz music by artists such as Pentatonix and The Real Group, along with pop and folk music by The King Singers and Voces 8.
Kerrville, TXFredericksburg Standard

Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River returns

The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on last year’s Robert Earl Keen’s Fourth on the River, but get ready to “let er rip” in grand style on Independence Day weekend with a full day of free music on Sunday, July 4, at Robert Earl Keen’s 4th on the River at Louise Hays Park in Kerrville, culminating in the traditional fireworks display.
Sharon Center, OHAkron Leader Publications

Access the Arts to present summer concerts, Sharon Showcase

SHARON CENTER — Access the Arts’ free Music in the Circle summer concert series begins June 2 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sharon Circle gazebo with Yankee Bravo, a six-piece Americana/rock band. Participants can bring a chair and enjoy free cherry cobbler. For other planned concerts, visit accessthearts.net.
Wolfeboro, NHcarriagetownenews.com

Dead Archer to Present Burnt Timber Summer Concert Series

WOLFEBORO —In Wolfeboro, Burnt Timber Brewing & Tavern will host a Summer Concert Series, produced by Dead Archer, that will take place on the first and third Friday of the month, June through August. For George Barber, who formed Dead Archer with creative partner Andrew Johnson, their manager Mike Flatt,...
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Nashville-based Quartet Presenting Free Local Concert in Estes Park

Ground-breaking Nashville-based New Legacy Project will be live in concert on Wednesday, June 9, 6 p.m., at Estes Park Baptist Church. Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, they are best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound, and homespun humor. They were recently honored with nomination for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the year at the prestigious AGA awards show in Nashville.