Klyde Warren Park presents Robert Earl Keen in concert

If you like to head to the OC for the weekend, The County of Orange and OC Parks are pleased to present the 2021 OC Parks Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema film series and announce details for the June and July dates. Details for the August and September dates will be announced soon. All events will include free parking with food and drink available for purchase. Spend summer evenings in a family-friendly environment with free live music and movie screenings at parks across Orange County.