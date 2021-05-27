Klyde Warren Park presents Robert Earl Keen in concert
Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Klyde Warren Park will present a night of music under the stars with Robert Earl Keen and special guest Devon Gilfillian. The concert will include socially distanced circles of six with garden-chair seating, Mi Cocina bars offering frozen margaritas and other beverages, complimentary dinner from Klyde Warren Park’s food trucks, a photo booth, vendors, and other festivities.dallas.culturemap.com