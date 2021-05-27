Clinton one of 3 Tennessee cities to join downtown revitalization
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT / AP) - The Tennessee cities of Clinton, Centerville, and Clifton have been selected to join a program to help revitalize their downtown areas. Tennessee economic development officials said Wednesday that the cities have received accreditation under the Tennessee Main Street program. The program provides training, support and grant opportunities to help develop a thriving downtown district in the selected cities, most of which are in rural areas.www.wvlt.tv