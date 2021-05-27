Close Friendships

Veteran chef Ina Garten is an established icon in the food industry who is loved by many fans. As outlined by Carrie Battan, writing for Elle in 2018, Garten simply gives off a vibe that makes her highly likeable. Garten revealed that her show, "Barefoot Contessa," was meant to appeal to viewers in a certain way, making them feel like she was a friend. Garten said, "I think my generation is the first generation that misses hanging out in the kitchen with someone. And when we started the show, we decided it would be filmed very close, so you would feel like you were on the other side of the counter." The plan definitely worked in Garten's favor, evidenced by the huge fan following she's amassed.