COLLEGE STATION, Texas - With how the other conference games on the evening played out, the Texas A&M baseball team needed a win on Friday to have any chance of making next week's SEC tournament. Though the Aggies had an early four-run lead, they ended up falling in 13 innings, 12-6, as the Tigers broke through with six runs in the top of the 13th inning. All six runs came with two outs in the frame. The Maroon and White have now been statistically eliminated from making the SEC tournament and will see their season come to an end after Saturday's series finale.