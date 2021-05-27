Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, MA

Five Things for Dover, Sherborn and Medfield, week of May 28-June 4

Wicked Local
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 Everyone is welcome to join us at this year’s Memorial Day celebration in Dover on May 30 at 4 p.m. This year’s program will look different: the ceremony will take place on the lawn side of the Town Hall, which will provide us with plenty of room to follow distancing guidelines, and there will be no cookout following the ceremony. Please bring your own lawn chairs or blankets so you can sit with your family while following distancing. Scouts should dress in uniform so they can be recognized while sitting with their family.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Dedham, MA
Medfield, MA
Government
Sherborn, MA
Government
City
Holliston, MA
City
Hopkinton, MA
City
Norwell, MA
City
Dover, MA
City
Sherborn, MA
City
Millis, MA
City
Ashland, MA
City
Medway, MA
City
Medfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kickham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Boys Tennis#Ashland Inc#Town Hall#West Lawn#Memorial Day#North Lawn#Dover Sherborn Baseball#Boston Latin Academy#Medfield Baseball#The Dover Church#A Place To Turn#D S#Medfield High School#A Rolling Rally And Party#Metacomet#P M Boys Volleyball#Metrowest#Dpw#West Natick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Politics
Related
Sherborn, MAWicked Local

Sherborn Town Meeting: Yes to budget, no to turf

On May 15, Sherborn residents voted on a 2021 Annual Town Meeting warrant that included 19 articles, including $3 million of capital items, two Citizen’s Petitions and an article for the proposed design of an artificial turf field at Laurel Farm, which ultimately was defeated. Town Moderator Mary Wolff acknowledged...
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Franklin, MASun Chronicle

Foxboro, Franklin get student safety grants

Foxboro and Franklin have been awarded $500 as part of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s annual grant program to support safe, substance-free prom and graduation events. “Proms and graduations are going to look very different this year, but communities are still working to provide safe options for around these...
Dover, MAWicked Local

Programs with the Trustees: Cooking classes at Powisset

The Trustees are offering the following programs at Powisset Farm in Dover, Rocky Woods in Medfield, Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough, Moose Hill Farm in Sharon and Bird Park in Walpole. For details on programs, and updates, visit thetrustees.org. Francis William Bird Park. Polley Lane, Walpole. 508-668-6136, https://thetrustees.org/place/francis-william-bird-park/. Daily –...
Dover, MAWicked Local

Community Notes for Dover and Sherborn

The Press welcomes a variety of announcements and listings from community groups and other nonprofit community organizations in Dover, Sherborn and Medfield. Such announcements often include meeting agendas and fundraising events, but there are many other possibilities, as well. Letters to the editor must be filed by 9 a.m. Monday...
Sherborn, MAWicked Local

Ousted Police Chief Richard Thompson files suit against Sherborn

SHERBORN – Former Sherborn Police Chief Richard Thompson said the allegations used against him by the town to fire him in October have made him “unemployable” to ever work in law enforcement again. “This has been an extremely trying experience,” said Thompson on Friday. “I’ve dealt with and fought cancer...
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Register of Deeds reports real estate activity in Norfolk County

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell recently reported the month of April saw increases in a number of real estate indicators over the same time period in 2020. “The Norfolk County real estate market continues to be strong," O’Donnell said. "There were 17,744 documents recorded at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds in April which is a 53% increase over last year’s April document volume. There were 1,693 deeds recorded out of this document volume, representing a 54% increase over April of last year. Average sale price, again including both residential and commercial sales, increased 45% over 2020 to $1,163,838.48. Last year’s April real estate numbers were at the beginning of the onset of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 emergency declarations so it is pleasing to see that the real estate market has been vibrant and stable as we start to return to our daily lives.”
Sherborn, MAWicked Local

Town Meeting Capsules for Sherborn and Medfield

What’s in the Warrant: Most of the articles involve the town’s budget for fiscal 2022. This includes Article 10, containing capital requests for improvements for Pine Hill Elementary School’s to the campus and access road ($1.6 million); an architectural study for a Senior Center ($40,000); and a command vehicle for the Fire Department ($45,000).
Reading, MAhomenewshere.com

Reading Public Library again leads the way with reopening plan

READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time. Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on...
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Adams Farm to host nature walk series

The Friends of Adams Farm will sponsor a free nature walk-and-talk series at the farm, 999 North St., Walpole. The monthly programs will take place on Saturdays and be led by Brian Cassie, a well-known local naturalist. Cassie, a long-time Norfolk County resident, is considered an expert on local nature....
Medfield, MAhometownweekly.net

PorchFest brings out Medfield talent

What do you do when you get when you combine a beautiful Saturday afternoon, over a dozen musicians, and a community-wide appreciation for music? You get PorchFest, a community-driven music festival unique to Medfield. On Saturday, May 1, visitors were welcomed to listen to some fantastic tunes, performed live on...
Devens, MALowell Sun

Devens COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Wednesday

DEVENS — A new regional vaccination site at Clear Path for Veterans will open on Wednesday at 10 a.m. As the Sun reported in April, it will be located at 84 Antietam St., the site of the former Cutler Army Hospital. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature the Moderna vaccine. Anyone above the age of 16 who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts is welcome to receive their vaccine. Appointments are heavily encouraged and can be scheduled using the Massachusetts vaccination finder website.
Dover, MAWicked Local

Programs with the Dover Town Library, week of May 14-21

Visit the Dover Town Library on the web at www.dovertownlibrary.org. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and TikTok. The library is now open for limited browsing at the downstairs entryway and Community Room. Hours are Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Capacity is limited; masks...
Medfield, MAWicked Local

Medfield Letters to the Editor: Support the energy warrant articles

I am writing today to bring your attention to two warrant articles being recommended for passage by the Medfield Energy Committee that will be up for a vote at Town Meeting, May 17 and 18. The first is regarding Community Choice Aggregation. This introduces the opportunity for Medfield to aggregate...
Medfield, MAWicked Local

Medfield Letters to the Editor: Support Wheelock Campus Plan

We write in full support of the new elementary school at Wheelock Campus, and urge everyone to attend Annual Town Meeting on May 17 to vote against the Citizens’ Petition seeking reconsideration of the Wheelock Campus Plan (Article 29). Quite simply, the Wheelock Campus Plan is the best choice for our kids, and the best decision for our town.