Wylie, TX

Mask mandate ends this week in WISD

By Seth Dowdle
murphymonitor.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClasses end for Wylie ISD students this week, and something else will end as well: requirements for mask wearing by students and staff. The Wylie ISD board on May 17 approved removing mask requirements for students and staff and making them optional after the end of the school year, effective May 26. Mask-wearing won’t be required for patrons attending graduations for students at Achieve Academy (May 27), Wylie East High School (May 28) and Wylie High School (May 29).

