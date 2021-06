Cruella de Vil may be the one getting the spotlight, but there are plenty of other Disney villains who deserve the origin story treatment as well!. Of course, the temptation might be to wonder, “Who asked for this?” which is a question that generally gets brought up every time a new live-action Disney film is released. It’s a good question and one to which I don’t really know the answer, since it seems the online reaction to every new big budget live-action Disney movie seems to be, “But why?” and then that movie goes on to make a billion dollars at the worldwide box office.