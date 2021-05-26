Big Feelings: Helping Sensitive Kids

To say that our world has been overwhelming lately would be an understatement. If we as adults are feeling the pressure from the pandemic, image the strain on our kiddos, especially those who are more sensitive already. My children both teeter on the sensitive side. Feelings are felt in big ways and not just their own. Our home is never at a loss for empathy, and while this can be a good trait to have, it also means breakdowns over slightly sad books or movies that are almost debilitating — I’m talking to you Lion King. It also means that when you live in Oklahoma and the tornado sirens start going off, your little one might need more than even a storm shelter to feel safe. Sometimes it’s a baseball helmet and a support puppy to calm those big fear feelings.