newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Big Feelings: Helping Sensitive Kids

By Kiley Roberson
tulsakids.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say that our world has been overwhelming lately would be an understatement. If we as adults are feeling the pressure from the pandemic, image the strain on our kiddos, especially those who are more sensitive already. My children both teeter on the sensitive side. Feelings are felt in big ways and not just their own. Our home is never at a loss for empathy, and while this can be a good trait to have, it also means breakdowns over slightly sad books or movies that are almost debilitating — I’m talking to you Lion King. It also means that when you live in Oklahoma and the tornado sirens start going off, your little one might need more than even a storm shelter to feel safe. Sometimes it’s a baseball helmet and a support puppy to calm those big fear feelings.

www.tulsakids.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Feelings#Empathy#Emotional Health#All My Children#Lion King#Sensitive Kids#Sensitive Children#Sensitive Individuals#Teach Kids#Tough Emotions#Things#Parents#Sensitivity#Physiological Cues#Adults#Create Safe Spaces#Communicate Limits#Approach Discipline#Mental Health Services#Incoming Stimuli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Kidspsychologytoday.com

How to Help Kids Optimize Attention Through Mindfulness

Executive function skills are essential for learning and growth, as they allow us to both focus our attention and regulate our emotions. Mindfulness-based strategies have been increasingly researched and shown to strengthen executive function skills. A good family mindfulness practice starts with a supportive, patient, and non-judgmental parental attitude. One...
Kidsroyalexaminer.com

How to help kids overcome sports performance anxiety

There are numerous benefits to playing team sports growing up. However, as your child advances to more competitive levels or strives to be as good as a friend, they may begin to experience anxiety and fears about their performance. This can affect their self-esteem and even cause your child to abandon the sport they love. As a parent, here’s how you can ease some pressure and help your kid have fun.
KidsLifehacker

How to Help Your Kid Avoid the 'Summer Slide'

Every year, as summer approaches, parents and teachers across the country begin worrying about the summer slide. The phenomenon, in which some students regress academically during the months off of school, is thought to most predominantly affect younger kids and children from low-income families. And it was already a concern after nice, normal, non-pandemic school years.
KidsParents Magazine

How to Help Kids Deal with Social Anxiety

Does your child feel extremely uncomfortable in social settings? You might assume they're simply more reserved than other kids. But while it's completely normal to feel self-conscious sometimes, like when speaking in front of the class, excessive shyness could actually indicate social anxiety disorder. According to Keita Franklin, Ph.D., Chief...
Kidstheedadvocate.org

17 Ways to Help Kids With Working Memory Issues

Are you looking for ways to help kids with working memory issues? If so, keep reading. 1. Find the learner’s most efficient learning mode. Utilize it continuously to enable the learner’s comprehension (e.g., if the learner fails to understand information orally, present it in written form; if the learner has difficulty comprehending written information, present it orally; etc.).
KidsWashington Times-Herald

Pediatrician: Vaccine helps kids be safe and active

Johnstown pediatrician Dr. Edward Pawlowski says vaccinating adolescents is a good step in protecting the community. “Getting the vaccine is going to get these kids back to – I don’t want to say ‘back to normal’ – it’s going to get them back to what they really should be doing: having sleepovers and interacting with other children,” Pawlowski said on Friday.
Kidsazbigmedia.com

How to help kids learn about money

Financial literacy is key to understanding how to save, earn, borrow, invest, and protect your money wisely. It is also essential to developing short and long-term money habits and skills that lead to greater financial well-being. National studies have found that only 1 in 5 teenagers in the U.S. had basic-level skills regarding the principles of saving money. In fact, students in other developed countries faired far better than Americans –including Russia, China and Poland.
KidsAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Helping your child feel more settled about a move

Parents have been moved to send me questions concerning how to help their children prepare for a family move this summer to a new neighborhood or area. Well, let me see if I can pack up some information for you to take with you regarding this topic. While a move...
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Listening to How Kids Feel About George Floyd’s Death

As kids process troubling events, they may need the listening ear of adults more than any wise words. Parents should challenge themselves to listen, even if kids express anger, upset, and disappointment. Asking open-ended questions, reflecting what you hear, and providing reassurance should be helpful. Thank you to my colleague,...
Workoutsstudyfinds.org

Yoga, breathing exercises helps kids with ADHD improve their focus

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — It can be tough for any child to sit still and focus on a task they perceive as boring. However, it’s especially difficult for kids living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The answer to this problem for a long time has been prescription medications like Adderall or Ritalin. Now, though, a new study is offering up a more natural solution. Russian scientists report yoga and deep breathing classes can help kids with ADHD decrease hyperactivity, improve attention, boost sustained energy levels, and engage in complex activities for longer periods of time.
Kidsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Helping kids find hobbies

Much like adults can benefit from participating in hobbies, children can reap rewards from engaging in hobbies. According to the Child Development Institute, hobbies give children a chance to express themselves. The CDI also notes that hobbies can play an important role in children’s self-discovery and boost their self-esteem. Some children may discover hobbies on their own, requiring little if any assistance on the part of their parents. For example, some kids may display an interest in music that parents, even those with no such musical inclination, can foster by purchasing certain instruments. But some children may need a little more prompting, and parents of such boys and girls can take certain steps to help their youngsters find rewarding hobbies.
Mental HealthKQED

How Unconditional Positive Regard Can Help Students Feel Cared For

Reprinted from Equity-Centered Trauma-Informed Education. Copyright © 2021 by Alex Shevrin Venet. Shared with the permission of W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. As a teacher, I know how important it is to create clear expectations for my students and hold them to high standards. This also...
MinoritiesThe Spokesman-Review

‘Too sensitive’?

As a Gen-Zer, I often hear from Gen-Xers and Baby Boomers that my generation is “too sensitive” and we get offended by everything. This sentiment is brought up whenever we denounce problematic statements or actions. I will admit my generation is sensitive; however, we are not sensitive in the way...
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

Kids and Migraines: How a Pediatric Neurologist Can Help

This article was originally published on UTSW/MedBlog, Authored by Tonia Sabo, M.D. Approximately 10 percent of school-aged children and 28 percent of teens suffer from migraines – intense, disabling headaches that keep them from playing, interacting with peers, and concentrating in school. Migraine is far and away the most common...
Palm Beach County, FLwflx.com

New program helping adults improve interaction with kids

The Center for Child Counseling in Palm Beach County recently launched a new program to improve the mental health of the youngest members of our society. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Managing the Pressure | Rebound South Florida. Called "A Way of Being with Children: A Trauma-Informed Approach to Building Resilience", the online...