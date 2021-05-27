Cancel
Wylie, TX

Baserunning woes doom Pirates in season-ending sweep

By Seth Dowdle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes a singular play or moment in sports can lead to a team’s demise. Almost like a gut punch, that one play can be difficult to come back from and creates doubt. The Wylie Pirates baseball team took multiple gut punches, got back up, and nearly pulled off the comeback victory.

Wylie, TXbigcountrypreps.com

GAME STORY: Wylie forces rubber match but falls in three to Lubbock Monterey

HERMLEIGH — Facing elimination for the first time this postseason after dropping Game 1 of their Region I-5A quarterfinals series on Friday, the youthful Wylie softball team made District 4-5A rival and champion Lubbock Monterey sweat on the series’ second day. But after downing the Lady Plainsmen 9-5 in Game...
Duncanville, TXwaxahachietx.com

Wylie outduels WHS in area-round sweep

DUNCANVILLE — For the second playoff week in a row, the Waxahachie Indians’ starting duo of senior righthander Casey Kelly and junior lefthander Jared Thomas were outstanding on the mound. But the Indians met their match in the area round of the Class 6A Region II playoffs as the Wylie...
Wylie, TXwylienews.com

Wylie forces game three in regional quarterfinals

For the second weekend in a row, the Wylie Pirates softball team faced a must-win game two. Much like the series victory over Lake Ridge, Wylie was able to get it done and force a game three against Rockwall in the UIL 6A Region II quarterfinals. This time, it was Averie Gunther getting it done for the Pirates.
Wylie, TXwylienews.com

Wylie Prep finishes season as runners-up

The TCAF Division 2 championship was heralded before the game as a pitcher’s duel and it lived up to the billing. Wylie Prep and Harvest Christian faced off twice in the regular season, with each side coming out on top once. The championship game was the rubber match. The Wylie...
Wylie, TXbigcountrypreps.com

FEATURE: Wylie seniors motivated to make final run together count

To call the 2021 Wylie baseball team a senior-led squad would be a fairly significant understatement. Featuring a 10-player senior class that will send eight to the college ranks next year, the 18th-ranked Bulldogs are blessed with a combination of talent, experience and chemistry that few teams statewide can boast.
Plano, TXsachsenews.com

Collin College hosts men’s national tennis tournament

Watch some of the top tennis players in the country face off at the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Men’s National Championships, May 17-21 at Collin College’s Plano Campus. Admission is free and the tournament encourages spectators. Tournament play begins at 8 a.m. each day, with quarterfinals on May...
Wylie, TXwylienews.com

Lambert wins two state championships for Wylie track

The Wylie Pirates track and field team had two competitors competing at the UIL 6A State Championships, led by Luke Lambert. After winning the UIL 6A cross country state championship in November, Lambert qualified in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter long-distance races. He ran them both throughout May 8 and came away victorious, winning both races by narrow margins.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
Blue Ribbon News

Good Neighbor: Meet Devin Hinnant, Sports Director at Rockwall YMCA

ROCKWALL, TX (May 11, 2021) Meet Devin Hinnant, who was recently hired on as Sports Director for the J.E.R. Chilton YMCA at Rockwall. The 28-year-old has a B.S.E. in Health Education from the University of Kansas, and a M.S. in Health, Human Performance & Recreation from Pittsburgh State University. Upon graduating from college, Hinnant worked for a healthcare IT company in Kansas City. A few years in he found he missed being around youth and sports, so he began officiating sports at the Kansas City YMCA. After a month he became a part-time coordinator, and a year later was promoted to full-time Sports Director. During his career, he has also been a part of helping to open and manage a large sports facility in Kansas City called Hy-Vee Arena and has worked for the Kansas City Chiefs in community outreach.