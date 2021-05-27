Cancel
How the Budget affects the arts

By Matilda Davies
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced his budget for 2021 in the House of Commons last week, highlighting where additional spending will go this year. He spoke about several vital initiatives, such as the extension of the furlough scheme, but also promised £700 million to be made available to aid arts, culture and sport recover on the road out of lockdown. Of this, £390 million has been earmarked for the arts, including theatres, museums and galleries.

