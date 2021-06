During an interview on MSNBC’s The Cross Connection on Saturday, Regina King learned that she is among the list of names being considered to direct the new Superman reboot. “I’m curious, because there’s a little bit of gossip. You’re rumored to be on the short list to direct ‘Superman,’” host Tiffany Cross said, referring to a recent Hollywood Reporter story about Warner Bros. search for a director on the project. “You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there. Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?”