The best art exhibitions to see in 2021

“All my early memories are of forms and shapes and textures,” said the British sculptor Barbara Hepworth in a 1961 film about her work. “Moving through and over the West Riding landscape with my father in his car, the hills were sculptures; the roads defined the forms.” A new exhibition at Yorkshire’s Hepworth Wakefield gallery, Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life, is set to return some of the artist’s most significant works to the landscape that shaped her vision. The show, which will be the largest study of the British sculptor’s work since her death in 1975, will span her entire career, starting with the representational works that established Hepworth’s name in the 1920s, through her move towards more abstract, geometric forms – a shift often attributed to the birth of her triplets with artist Ben Nicholson in 1934 – and finally to the large-scale bronze and carved sculptures that characterised her late career. Hepworth’s sculptures will sit alongside specially commissioned works by Tacita Dean and Veronica Ryan, and select pieces by Bridget Riley from the 1960s admired by Hepworth.