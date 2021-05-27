Cancel
The best art exhibitions to see in 2021

By Matilda Davies
pensiontimes.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been hard to get to art exhibitions in the past year, but don’t worry – there’s plenty to look forward to in 2021. While the art world’s plans are of course dependent on the UK restrictions, but there's no harm in getting excited about everything that is planned for this year.

Visual ArtPosted by
Daily Mail

Hockneys that spring from the screen: Drawn on an iPad during the Covid lockdown, the artist's latest masterpieces light up London, writes ROBERT HARDMAN

While others were hunkering down at the start of this pandemic, stockpiling loo roll and binge-watching hours of TV rubbish, our most successful living artist had other ideas. In all weathers, at all hours — at the age of 82 — David Hockney was out in his garden capturing the micro-mayhem of spring breaking out across four acres of Normandy countryside. The result is 116 ‘paintings’, composed entirely on an iPad during 95 days of lockdown.
Visual ArtHarper's Bazaar

David Hockney unveils huge public art installation in London

One of Britain's most singular and celebrated living artists, David Hockney, unveiled a new video project - displayed on London’s Piccadilly Lights screen - this weekend. The film will be shown every evening throughout the month of May at 20:21 and at the same time online via circa.art every evening.
Visual ArtFinancial Times

Five unmissable spring art shows

“All my early memories are of forms and shapes and textures,” said the British sculptor Barbara Hepworth in a 1961 film about her work. “Moving through and over the West Riding landscape with my father in his car, the hills were sculptures; the roads defined the forms.” A new exhibition at Yorkshire’s Hepworth Wakefield gallery, Barbara Hepworth: Art & Life, is set to return some of the artist’s most significant works to the landscape that shaped her vision. The show, which will be the largest study of the British sculptor’s work since her death in 1975, will span her entire career, starting with the representational works that established Hepworth’s name in the 1920s, through her move towards more abstract, geometric forms – a shift often attributed to the birth of her triplets with artist Ben Nicholson in 1934 – and finally to the large-scale bronze and carved sculptures that characterised her late career. Hepworth’s sculptures will sit alongside specially commissioned works by Tacita Dean and Veronica Ryan, and select pieces by Bridget Riley from the 1960s admired by Hepworth.
Visual ArtPosted by
Robb Report

David Hockney’s Newest Work Will Be Shown in 5 Cities Around the World This Spring

An image of a sun rising out of the darkness is a poetic way of representing the emergence of spring after a long winter—and a fitting symbol of hope at this moment in time, as the world begins to reawaken after the pandemic’s twin traumas of grief and isolation. It’s also the central theme of a new video work by David Hockney, one of the world’s most renowned living artists. For two and a half minutes every evening in May, Hockney’s Remember you cannot look at the sun or death for very long will be broadcast on outdoor video screens in five cities across the world as a show of global collaboration and unity. In addition to screens in iconic public spaces such as New York’s Times Square and London’s Piccadilly Circus, the animated work will also be broadcast at one hotel: Pendry West Hollywood in Los Angeles, which opened on April 2.
MuseumsPosted by
The Independent

From David Hockney to Paula Rego – the art exhibitions to see now that art galleries and museums have reopened

As lockdown restrictions ease around the UK and Ireland, a number of public attractions, including galleries and museums, will be permitted to reopen. Commercial galleries in England have been open since 12 April, with public galleries and museums set to reopen their doors today (17 May). For hopeful art fans everywhere, here are some of the exhibitions to look out for. The Last Bohemian: Augustus JohnLady Lever Art Gallery, Liverpool, “Coming soon” – 30 August 2021When government restrictions lift, National Museums Liverpool will launch a brand-new exhibition, The Last Bohemian: Augustus John (1878-1961), which will showcase around 40...
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Best shows for... art history nerds

The Art Newspaper's guide to London Gallery Weekend for recommendations on the best exhibitions to see during the three-day event, top trends and commentary. Art history nerds will be in their element this week as museums across England can finally throw open their doors after six long months of lockdown. But for those who haven’t yet committed their diaries (and wallets) to a marathon of museum exhibitions on 4-6 June, consider a tour of these smaller, but perfectly formed, free commercial shows at London Gallery Weekend. From a Jean Dubuffet street spectacle to a capsule survey of Italy’s effervescent post-war art scene, to a literally magnetic ensemble of Takis sculptures, here is our pick of six events not to miss.
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Three exhibitions to see in New York this weekend

Until 3 July at Nicola Vassell Gallery, 138 Tenth Avenue, Manhattan. The American art dealer Nicola Vassell has opened her eponymous gallery with an exhibition of photographs by Ming Smith, best-known for her portraits of Black cultural figures and as the first Black woman photographer to have works acquired by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). The images reflect the many facets of Ming’s life, from her study of Microbiology at Howard University to her forays into fashion and dance. Pleasant surprises include images from her childhood home in Columbus, Ohio, and her travels overseas. In between, we see her otherworldly portraits of the musician Sun Ra and the entertainer Grace Jones that exist somewhere between stage illusion and reality, capturing the moment where one blurs into the other. Vassell says her goal for the gallery is to both strengthen and sustain the ecosystem of Black collectors, curators, and galleries who are custodians of the work of Black artists and their narrative.
PhotographyNorman Transcript

OU’s 'Pictorialism' exhibition focuses on art photography

Using photographic technology to create artistic imagery, beyond just recording what the human eye sees, dates to its inception. A genre of this practice called “Pictorialism” emerged in late 19th century Europe and its influence is still felt now. The University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art is...
New York City, NYtheknockturnal.com

Museum of Arts and Design Hosts Preview of New Exhibitions

New York’s Museum of Arts and Design hosted a Patron’s Preview on Thursday, May 20th!. The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) is offering new exhibitions and makers’ experiences, Carrie Moyer and Sheila Pepe’s Tabernacles For Trying Times, a selection from MAD’s permanent collection called Craft Front & Center, and the remarkable Fisher Dollhouse: A Venetian Palazzo in Miniature.
West Palm Beach, FLartfixdaily.com

'For the Record: Celebrating Art by Women' Exhibition Debuts at Norton Museum of Art in June

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, will present For the Record: Celebrating Art by Women, a new exhibition drawn largely from the Norton’s collection that explores issues of representation and inclusion in the art world. On view June 11 through October 3, For the Record features work by Emma Amos, Teresita Fernández, Helen Frankenthaler, Gertrude Käsebier, Käthe Kollwitz, Maria Martinez, Mariko Mori, Alison Saar, Mary Sibande, and Carrie Mae Weems, among others. With its interrogations of themes of labor, activism, race, identity, gender, and perceptions of “masculine” and “feminine” media and scale, the exhibition illustrates the diversity of art by women – from technique to subject matter – and the need for equity in representation. For the Record is curated by Assistant Curator J. Rachel Gustafson.
Visual ArtTime Out Global

David Hockney has designed a tube sign and some people are angry about it

In a plain case of you can’t please all the people all of the time, a new tube roundel designed by the venerable national-treasure artist David Hockney has sparked a wave of criticism from some quarters. Hockney is possibly the UK’s favourite painter, but even in his eighties his work remains divisive, with a few people always chipping in that old chestnut ‘my [insert age of child] could have done better’ etc etc.
Visual Artopenculture.com

David Hockney Shows Us His Sketch Book, Page by Page

Still working and exhibiting in his eighties, and indeed seeming to grow more and more productive with age, David Hockney has become a living symbol of what it is to live as an artist. This entails not just making a lot of paintings, or even making a lot of paintings with an immediately recognizable style under a well-cultivated image. It means constantly and instinctively converting the reality in which one lives into art, an activity evidenced by Hockney’s sketchbooks. In the video above, the artist himself shows his sketchbook from 2019, one of the sources of the work in the exhibition Drawing from Life held last year at the National Portrait Gallery. (To accompany the exhibition, Hockney published a book, also called Drawing from Life, which features 150 drawings from the 1950s to the present day.)
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

Kristin Majkrzak accepted into International Art Exhibition

ATLANTA, Ga -- Kristin Majkrzak of Bemidji was recently accepted into the International Art Exhibition titled, "Small Expressions." "Small Expressions" will tour galleries in the United States from July 2021 through June 2022. The exhibit is open June 30 through Aug. 22 at the Pacific Northwest Quilt and Fiber Arts Museum at La Conner, Wash.
University Center, MIdelta.edu

Students showcase art in virtual exhibition

Collage portraiture, poster designs, oil paintings and drawings by Delta College students are just some of the types of artwork on display in a special virtual art exhibition. The exhibition, which features nearly 200 pieces, is a tradition in the art and design program. Each year, a group of faculty curate a collection of outstanding student works that are featured at an off-campus celebration, rotating between locations in Bay City, Midland and Saginaw counties. Due the pandemic, this year’s exhibition is online and features student work from the past two years.
Visual ArtMinneapolis Star Tribune

Go-go dancer in the gallery? Art and performance blend in a new Walker exhibit

They say good things come to those who wait, but what if waiting is part of the idea in the first place?. "The Paradox of Stillness," an exhibition that was set to open 13 months ago but was delayed by the pandemic, finally made its debut last weekend at Walker Art Center. Balancing themes of stillness and motion, mortality and aliveness, still life and the tableau vivant, or living picture, the show features 14 live performances across four galleries filled with work by 60 artists.
Visual ArtHalf Moon Bay Review

Coastal Arts League hosts exhibition this week

The Coastal Arts League is hosting another show opening on May 27 and running through June 20. This one includes abstract art from Paul Rubas and Martha Irwin. A reception with the artists will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the opening reception is free and refreshments will be provided.