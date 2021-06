In this gallery, we showcase some of China's historical landmarks. China is one of the oldest cultures in the world, beginning over 7000 years ago with the Chinese "Cradle of Civilization" in the Yellow River Valley of Henan Province. Among their many cultural contributions is The Great Wall of China, begun in 221 BCE and now one of the New Seven Wonders of the World (as of 2007), and the formation of the Silk Road which opened up relations with the West, in 130 BCE.