Police Say Slow Down Yakima Drivers Pay Attention
Yakima Police Department emphasis patrols are ongoing in the city of Yakima with officers now concentrating efforts on speed around construction zones. Police say they're concerned about an increase in vehicle crashes and people getting injured. Not only drivers but pedestrians as well. A 26-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing Tieton Drive at 40th Avenue on Monday. The woman remains in critical condition at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Police say during the first five months of the year police investigated more than 800 crashes in the city. Many of the crashes say police are because drivers aren't paying attention or are distracted.newstalkkit.com