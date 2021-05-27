Cancel
Olney, TX

Ethan Nickel

olneyenterprise.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlney Enterprise is bidding farewell to our editor-in-training, Ethan Nickel, after one year and nine months. Ethan is relocating to Oklahoma on a full-time basis to be closer to his wife, Whitnie, who is completing medical school. “I plan on moving to Tulsa full-time with my wife, who is in...

www.olneyenterprise.com
Olney, TX
Oklahoma State
#Graduate College#Graduate School#Elementary School#Swosu#The Perry Foundation#Olney Isd#Olney Enterprise Staff#Tulsa#Medical School#Sports Communications#Pharmacy
Olney, TXolneyenterprise.com

2021 Olney and Newcastle

Olney and Newcastle High School have both announced their Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the 2020-2021 school year. For Olney High School, Kiara Allen was named the Valedictorian, and Jaden Jacoba is the Salutatorian. For Newcastle, Emma Clayton was named the Valedictorian, and Chase Ford is the Salutatorian of this year’s graduating class.
Olney, TXolneyenterprise.com

The Neff-Hammond House

Leol Marvin Neff, Sr. (1895 – 1959) and wife Gladys (1905-1948) (Tate) bought the lot in 1930 and took out a mechanics lien for $5,400 to erect a five-room house on the lot. Mr. Neff ad come to Olney in the early twenties to open a dry good store on East Main in the early oil boom days, having come from McGregor in McClennan County. He and Gladys married in Burkburnett in 1926. Only one child came from this union—Leol Marvin Neff, Jr. (1928-1986). Mr. Neff was a native of Illinois, and Gladys was born in Miami, Roberts, County, Texas. Neff was a Mason and a member of the Maskat Shrine Temple in Wichita Falls. In 1943, Mr. Neff returned to McGregor to go back into his father’s store. As a side note, Mrs. Neff died in 1948, and the obituary listed her father, B.L. Tate as a resident of Eliasville.
Olney, TXolneyenterprise.com

George B. Hamilton School of Nursing

National Nurses Week is celebrated May 6 – 12 to honor the courageous and compassionate men and women who dedicate their lives to the care of others. The nurses at Olney Hamilton Hospital will be celebrated with various activities throughout the week. Please consider celebrating our nurses by acknowledging them for their service when you see them in the community.
Olney, TXolneyenterprise.com

Olney High School: Dillon Sandlin

Dillon Sandlin is a Senior at Olney High School who recently enlisted in the United States Marine Corps for aviation mechanics. When asked about some of his highlights from his high school career, Dillon discussed making it to state three times for FFA competitions, and being on the football team that made it to the playoffs this season. Dillon was a first team district offensive lineman for the Cubs football team. Sandlin has been involved with football for four years, baseball for a year, track, cross country, basketball, golf and FFA. “I like to work hard,” Dillon said when asked about one fun fact about himself.
Olney, TXolneyenterprise.com

KINDNESS AND BEAUTY BROUGHT ME TO OLNEY

In 1977, I was in my late twenties with five children, a dog, and a husband. It was at that time that I decided to relocate to the city of Olney. I can still recall that journey as though it was yesterday. I remember striking out in our 1972 station wagon with a mattress on top. The mattress happened to blow off en route, and a nice gentleman had to catch up to let us know.