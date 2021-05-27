Ethan Nickel

Leol Marvin Neff, Sr. (1895 – 1959) and wife Gladys (1905-1948) (Tate) bought the lot in 1930 and took out a mechanics lien for $5,400 to erect a five-room house on the lot. Mr. Neff ad come to Olney in the early twenties to open a dry good store on East Main in the early oil boom days, having come from McGregor in McClennan County. He and Gladys married in Burkburnett in 1926. Only one child came from this union—Leol Marvin Neff, Jr. (1928-1986). Mr. Neff was a native of Illinois, and Gladys was born in Miami, Roberts, County, Texas. Neff was a Mason and a member of the Maskat Shrine Temple in Wichita Falls. In 1943, Mr. Neff returned to McGregor to go back into his father’s store. As a side note, Mrs. Neff died in 1948, and the obituary listed her father, B.L. Tate as a resident of Eliasville.